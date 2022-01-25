Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

Cardi B issued an official statement after being awarded $3.8 million total from YouTube Blogger Tasha K.

Both Tasha K and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through false light portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi B released an official statement as follows:

Following the proceedings, Kebe’s attorneys told Billboard simply: “We disagree with the verdict and we will be filing an appeal.”

Meanwhile, Tasha K wrote on social media:

“My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.

She went on to add,

“I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support. In this business, this is part of the protocol. Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. See y’all Friday! It’s long overdue!”

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd Arrested

Looks like one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd has found himself behind bars. This time for allegedly attacking the mother of his child, knocking down a door and pulling her hair extensions out.

According to a police report, Jxmmi got upset after his girlfriend Kee, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, questioned him about a woman he was following on Twitter. Things got pretty heated during the argument and Slim left the home with a friend. He later returned allegedly smelling like heavy alcohol.When Kee attempted to move their sleeping child from his playpen, the “Black Beatles” rapper allegedly pulled her hair so hard that her extension ripped from her scalp.

He reportedly chased her around the house after she tried to record him on her phone. At one point, Slim kicked down a door where she was hiding and threw her phone over a balcony to prevent her from posting on social media.

What’s interesting is that once the altercation became public, Slim Jxmmi’s girlfriend, the alleged victim, said the whole thing was BS! She wrote on social media,

“Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

Who knows what’s going on? Somehow we feel like this isn’t any of our business.

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 1. Rae Sremmurd Are Brothers From Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: 1 of 12 2. Interestingly Enough, Tupelo, Mississippi Is The Birthplace Of Elvis Presley. Source: 2 of 12 3. Rae Sremmurd Are Signed To Mike WiLL’s Ear Drummer label & Interscope. Source: 3 of 12 4. Rae Sremmurd Started Recording Music In Middle School. Source: 4 of 12 5. Before Mike WiLL Signed Them, They Were Working At Olive Garden. Source: 5 of 12 6. Slim Jimmy Is The Oldest. He’s 20. Source: 6 of 12 7. Swae Lee Is Just A Year Younger Than His Big Bro…He’s 19. Source: 7 of 12 8. Rae Sremmurd’s Forthcoming Debut Project Is Titled “Sremm Life.” Source: 8 of 12 9. Rae Sremmurd Is Actually Ear Drummer Spelled Backwards. Ahhh…It All Makes Sense. Source: 9 of 12 10. Their Earlier Recordings Were Curse Word-Free. Source: 10 of 12 11. When Their Family Fell On Hard Times, Rae Sremmurd Became Homeless. Source: 11 of 12 12. Kim Kardashian Loves The Song “No Flex Zone” So Much, She Posted It On Her IG. Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit was originally published on kysdc.com