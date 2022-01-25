Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

The QuickSilva Show
Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

 

Cardi B issued an official statement after being awarded $3.8 million total from YouTube Blogger Tasha K.

Both Tasha K and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through false light portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi B released an official statement as follows:

 

 

Following the proceedings, Kebe’s attorneys told Billboard simply: “We disagree with the verdict and we will be filing an appeal.”

Meanwhile, Tasha K wrote on social media:

“My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.

She went on to add,

“I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support. In this business, this is part of the protocol. Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. See y’all Friday! It’s long overdue!”

 

Cardi B Expresses No Chill, Calls Out “White Twinks” Who Continue To Hate on Her & Other Women

Cardi B Expresses No Chill, Calls Out “White Twinks” Who Continue To Hate on Her & Other Women

[caption id="attachment_935630" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83[/caption] Cardi B had time for the haters, specifically the Caucasian ones. In the midst of celebrating the impending release of Normani’s new sexy summer bop, “Wild Side,” the now very pregnant Cardi B decided to call out the “white twinks” who always seem to rear their ugly heads when Bardi drops some new music. In a tweet, she addressed them accordingly, writing, “White twinks on this app are weird. You don’t dictate people’s action[s].” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1415328517470842892?s=20 Cardi B made sure to double-down on her initial point, calling them out for hiding behind Black female artists but always disrespecting women stating in a follow-up tweet, “I said what I said, and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind Black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1415333774041096196?s=20 To further get her point across, the “Bodak Yellow” crafter retweeted fans who supported her stance regarding a particular bunch of people always reacting to any new song she drops or is a part of. One tweet read, “Cardi is so right. There’s so many stans in the community that say very racist things about black female artist and think it’s okay because they “stan” a black woman. It’s sick.” https://twitter.com/ratedrword/status/1415334764530315265?s=20 Another wrote, “Cardi’s haters want to call her sensitive. Nope y’all are just racist bullies hiding behind avis and bullies don’t like when people stand up for themselves. We know.” https://twitter.com/DearBelcalis/status/1415342049826648065?s=20 Cardi B refused to let the “white twinks” ruin her mood completely, closing out the brief dragging tweeting, Now let’s be nice shall we ? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace.” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1415331701656473602?s=20 Cardi B doesn’t have to say much anyway because her fans stepped in for her. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

 

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd Arrested

 

Looks like one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd has found himself behind bars. This time for allegedly attacking the mother of his child, knocking down a door and pulling her hair extensions out.

 

According to a police report, Jxmmi got upset after his girlfriend Kee, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, questioned him about a woman he was following on Twitter. Things got pretty heated during the argument and Slim left the home with a friend. He later returned allegedly smelling like heavy alcohol.When Kee attempted to move their sleeping child from his playpen, the “Black Beatles” rapper allegedly pulled her hair so hard that her extension ripped from her scalp.

 

He reportedly chased her around the house after she tried to record him on her phone. At one point, Slim kicked down a door where she was hiding and threw her phone over a balcony to prevent her from posting on social media.

 

What’s interesting is that once the altercation became public, Slim Jxmmi’s girlfriend, the alleged victim, said the whole thing was BS! She wrote on social media,

 

 

“Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

 

Who knows what’s going on? Somehow we feel like this isn’t any of our business.

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Speaks Out After Winning Defamation Lawsuit  was originally published on kysdc.com

