Kanye West Announces ‘Donda 2’ Release Date Executive Produced By Future [Details Inside]

Kanye West announces the Donda sequel is on the way. The announcement revealed the release date and the album is executive produced by Future.

The rap all-star posted on Instagram today (Jan. 27) to confirm Donda 2 is debuting next month, and the album is being executive produced by rapper Future.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” Ye wrote with an image of a billboard styled as a burning house, a nod to the replica of his childhood home he set alight during his Donda listening session in Chicago last summer.

Kanye West teased a collaboration with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, requesting his vocals for a song via text earlier this month. He has also been spotted in the studio with several artists like Pusha T, DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, The Game, Big Sen, Fivio Foreign, Hit-Boy, Scarface, will.i.am, and NFL star turned rapper Antonio Brown.

No other details surrounding Donda 2 have been announced. Except, Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox shared that Kanye and Future have been working on “fucking insane” music earlier this month.

The pair was last seen at Future’s Rolling Loud California set in December 2021 when Kanye freestyle over “Fuck Up Some Commas.” Fans hadn’t heard the two rappers musically since they collaborated on Future’s single, “I Won” in 2014.

Future has earned the title of executive producer before, working on the Superfly: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in 2018.

Donda 2 comes less than six months after the arrival of the first installment last August, becoming the fastest album turnaround in West’s career. The project will debut the same day as Ye’s newly-announced Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week collaboration, which aims to help tackle the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

The rapper’s 10th studio release, Donda, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after achieving 309,000 album-equivalent units in a shortened opening week and has since been certified platinum.

Ye will release Donda 2 February 22, 2022. Check out the post below.

