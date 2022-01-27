LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

INCOGNITO of the nationally syndicated radio show Posted on the Corner hit up NLE Choppa’s ME vs. ME listening party in Atlanta, Georgia.

Me vs. Me is the third mixtape released by Memphis, Tennessee rapper, NLE Choppa and features collabs with Polo G, Money Bagg Yo, and G Herbo. The project follows up on NLE Choppa’s sophomore mixtape, From Dark to Light.

Watch it all go down below!

WATCH: NLE Choppa ME vs. ME Listening Party On Posted On The Corner Live With Incognito! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com