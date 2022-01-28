Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Addresses Latest Rape Accusations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown Addresses Latest Rape Accusations

Chris Brown is calling CAP on the latest accusations of rape according to TMZ.

The media outlet (TMZ) is first to break the news of a new lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe who claims the Grammy winning singer allegedly drugged and raped her. The 32 year old singer has already spoken out about the lawsuit on his Instagram stories, highlighting a cycle of ‘bad press’ right as the singer announces new music.

Singer Tory Lanez even chimed in on seeing the media cycle.

The lawsuit claims the incident took place December 30, 2020 on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island mansion. Jane Doe is suing for $20 million dollars claiming the ‘Iffy’ singer drugged her with something in her drink and raped her thereafter. (Read it in full here)

We hope to see the truth come out behind these serious allegations as he continues to promote his upcoming album.

Can You Guess Which Hit Mary J Blige Will Perform During Halftime Performance?

Word is our favorite R&B Queen may need our help when it comes to her upcoming performance at Super Bowl LVI Halftime show! MJB is set to share the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Dr. Dre. Reports say fans will only be able to enjoy one of Mary’s endless hits due to the timing of the entire show. Word is, Mary J Blige is leaning towards selecting Family Affair for her performance.

With the halftime show just two weeks away we are sure Mary’s influence will impact on the show regardless of which hit she chooses to perform.

But we have to ask, if you had to pick a song for Mary J. Blige, which one would you choose?

