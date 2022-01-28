The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Addresses Latest Rape Accusations

Maxim Hot 100 Event held at The Highlight Room, Los Angeles, California

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Chris Brown Addresses Latest Rape Accusations

 

Chris Brown is calling CAP on the latest accusations of rape according to TMZ.

 

 

The media outlet (TMZ)  is first to break the news of a new lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe who claims the Grammy winning singer allegedly drugged and raped her. The 32 year old singer has already spoken out about the lawsuit on his Instagram stories, highlighting a cycle of ‘bad press’ right as the singer announces new music.

 

Singer Tory Lanez even chimed in on seeing the media cycle.

 

 

The lawsuit claims the incident took place December 30, 2020 on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island mansion. Jane Doe is suing for $20 million dollars claiming the ‘Iffy’ singer drugged her with something in her drink and raped her thereafter. (Read it in full here)

 

We hope to see the truth come out behind these serious allegations as he continues to promote his upcoming album.

 

Meet Chris Brown's Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown

[caption id="attachment_3673864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty[/caption] Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby! Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche. Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown: RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

 

Mary J Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Cincinnati Music Festival

Can You Guess Which Hit Mary J Blige Will Perform During Halftime Performance?

 

Word is our favorite R&B Queen may need our help when it comes to her upcoming performance at Super Bowl LVI Halftime show! MJB is set to share the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Dr. Dre. Reports say fans will only be able to enjoy one of Mary’s endless hits due to the timing of the entire show. Word is, Mary J Blige is leaning towards selecting Family Affair for her performance.

 

With the halftime show just two weeks away we are sure Mary’s influence will impact on the show regardless of which hit she chooses to perform.

 

But we have to ask, if you had to pick a song for Mary J. Blige, which one would you choose?

 

Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years

Mary J. Blige has been a style icon since the moment she kicked in the imaginary door waving the 4-4 wearing gold hoops, blonde curls and a jersey. That was the early 90s and sis is still slaying and setting trends today. We’ve watched Mary go through her ups and downs. We rocked with her white Fendi glasses on the Share My World cover and her leather cap on the art of My Life. And we’ll continue to rock with her as she stomps around the stage, doing her signature Mary dances in short shorts and thigh high boots. Blige is currently on tour with Nas, showing off her good knees and nostalgic fashion. Scroll through this gallery of her fashion through the years.

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Addresses Latest Rape Accusations  was originally published on kysdc.com

