Listen: OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR Release Ultimate Break Up To Make Up Anthem “No Fuss”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Producer OG Parker and Gramm nominated R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR release their latest single “No Fuss” today. With Lover’s Day around the around, the pair decided to debut the ultimate break up to make up anthem.

The duo describe this single as, “a special piece of art that they hope their fans enjoy.”

It’s been two years since PARTYNEXTDOOR blessed his fans with a new release. His third studio album, Partymobile was released in March 2020. The adorned Canadian artist and songwriter followed up with his 7-track Partypack EP dedicated to “the PND day ones.”

The return of Party’s infectious vocals swim effortlessly over Parker’s full production, creating an ethereal sound for PARTYNEXTDOOR to float in and out. The catchy hook will certainly have fans enamored, repeating the chorus over and over again.

“Don’t wanna fuss or fight.. are we f*ckin or fighting?” Party asks.

OG Parker has produced for several artists including Migos, Chris Brown, K Camp and more. The award-winning producer comments on how special this collaboration with PND is for him.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the most iconic artists of my generation but this collaboration is very special to me. It was always a goal of mine to work with Party and after the numerous records we’ve touched on I knew adding him to my album was a no brainer.” Parker shared in a statement. “The first step was getting with one of my producers, Soulful Music, and creating a vibe specifically for Party. I knew once PND heard the beat he would connect it with the people. “No Fuss” is for sure going to be a game changer and I am thrilled to share my next single with the world.”

Parker, best known for his ambient melodies, intricate drum patterns and heavy bass lines shares that this single will be on his album titled, Moments out later this year.

Check out PARTYNEXTDOOR and OG Parker’s newest single, “No Fuss” available on all streaming platforms here.

Listen: OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR Release Ultimate Break Up To Make Up Anthem “No Fuss” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: