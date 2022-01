LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is back with a new song and video! Check the trailer out for “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby below.

Nicki Minaj took a break from the music world to focus on starting a family and now the rapper is back with the new single that drops Friday everywhere! Are you looking forward to the new Nicki?

Also On Power 107.5: