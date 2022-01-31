According to NBC4i, Columbus police have arrested a 19-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery of two separate locations in southern Columbus.
Police say the suspect, Isaiah Powers, went to the 1000 block of Harmon Ave. late Sunday evening and demanded cash and other property at gunpoint at a residence.
owers fired two shots into the residence before leaving to carry out a second robbery at a drive-thru on the 2300 block of Harrisburg Pike in Grove City, according to police.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/19-year-old-arrested-for-double-robbery-in-south-side/
19-year-old arrested for double robbery in south side was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com