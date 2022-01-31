LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The world is currently reveling in gratitude following pop icon Janet Jackson’s special tell-all documentary which aired this past weekend on Lifetime and A&E.

From interesting recollections about her equally iconic late brother Michael Jackson, to a long list of other noteworthy facts revealed throughout the four episodes, the fittingly-titled JANET. proved to be a treat for the legion of music fans that appreciate all five decades and counting of her contributions to music, movies, dance, live entertainment and so much more.

One person tuning in was fellow R&B queen Alicia Keys, who jumped on social media to not only help promote the doc but also remind the world of a time when Miss Jackson may have been thinking about getting “nasty” with the Girl On Fire vocalist.

In an innocent act of flirtation, Keys shared a screengrab from an old interview Janet did back in 2008 (seen above) where the interviewer asked her who’d she choose to have a lesbian fling with. The “Rope Burn” singer doesn’t shy away from the question either, boldly stating, “I think I would pick Alicia Keys,” and giving her reasoning by simply adding, “I think she’s wonderful.”

“I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it,” Alicia wrote along with the post to her 22.6 million IG followers. Many gushed over even the thought of a tryst between the two pop divas, some agreeing with Janet’s taste while others willing to settle for a place in line. Given that both women claim and behave as heterosexuals, one currently in a highly-publicized marriage to a male super producer, it’s easy to classify this as just playful flirting.

Still, the thought of these two pairing up is enticing to say the least!

Watch the trailer for JANET. below, streaming now on Lifetime:

Alicia Keys Reacts To Old Interview Of Janet Jackson Naming Her As A Lesbian Crush was originally published on blackamericaweb.com