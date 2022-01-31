LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Alicia Keys is flattered by Janet Jackson’s girl crush on her, and we can’t say that we blame her! On Sunday, the 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram to post a screenshot from a 2008 article when the queen of pop revealed her girl crush on her. In the interview with E!, the 55-year-old musical legend shared that if she were to enter a lesbian relationship, it would be with Alicia Keys.

“I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it ,” the Grammy-winning recording artist captioned the screenshot on her IG page.

Check out the photo below.

After Keys shared the post to her social platform, a ton of her 22.6 million IG followers agreed with the sentiment, commenting on how gorgeous both women are and how Janet has “great taste”.

“ we all know Janet got good taste,” one fan commented while another said, “I meannnnnn .” Alicia Keys also plugged Janet Jackson’s recent Lifetime documentary, ‘JANET,’ in the IG caption as well, writing, “Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc .”

Janet Jackson’s documentary premiered over the weekend in a two-night event and featured the legendary pop star in candid conversations about her family life, relationships, divorces, and music career. The documentary was released in lieu of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the icon’s debut album.

‘JANET’ is streaming now.

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Girl Crush On Her: ‘I Always Knew I Was BAE’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

