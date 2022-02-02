LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson reunites with the show’s inspiration on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jimmy Kimmel surprises Brunson with a special phone call that leaves her in tears.

Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel introduces Brunson to the show yesterday (Feb. 1) saying, “very funny, Philly-born force of nature with a great new show.” Brunson talks to Kimmel about her ABC show, Abbott Elementary, its inspiration, how Kimmel reached her about the series in her Instagram dos, and some of her crazy past job experiences.

Brunson previously told POPSUGAR that her mom motivated her to develop the series, but the show is named after her favorite sixth grade teacher, Ms. Abbott. The actor and executive producer tells Kimmel she hadn’t seen her teacher since middle school, and he surprised Brunson with a special virtual call with Ms. Abbott on the show.

Brunson was overjoyed, screaming with a huge smile on her face.

“Hi Ms. Abbott,” Brunson shouted joyfully, attempting to hold back tears. Ms. Abbott shared her fondest memories of her former student, telling Kimmel, “Quinta was an awesome student, very driven at that time. . . . She’s amazing.”

Ms. Abbott also shared that she’s finally retiring after 30 years of teaching. To celebrate, Kimmel gifted her a free trip for two with all of the perks included. The special moment ended with both Brunson and Ms. Abbott in tears.

Watch the video from Jimmy Kimmel Live where Brunson shares a heartfelt moment with the woman who inspired ABC’s highest rated shows below.

Watch Video: Jimmy Kimmel Reunites Quinta Brunson With ‘Abbott Elementary’ Inspiration was originally published on globalgrind.com

