Joe Burrow: “I’m definitely still a Buckeye”

According to NBC4i, during a Thursday media availability, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s “definitely still a Buckeye” because he graduated from Ohio State and still stays in contact with former teammates and coaches from his playing days in Columbus.

Cincinnati will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, which can be seen on NBC4.

Burrow left Ohio State after three years for LSU after it became clear Dwayne Haskins would be the Buckeyes’ starter in 2018, one year after Burrow’s OSU career was derailed by a broken hand leading up to his redshirt sophomore season.

Burrow redshirted his freshman year and was behind J.T. Barrett on the depth chart in 2016 and 2017.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/joe-burrow-im-definitely-still-a-buckeye/

