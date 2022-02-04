According to NBC4i, during a Thursday media availability, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s “definitely still a Buckeye” because he graduated from Ohio State and still stays in contact with former teammates and coaches from his playing days in Columbus.
Cincinnati will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, which can be seen on NBC4.
Burrow left Ohio State after three years for LSU after it became clear Dwayne Haskins would be the Buckeyes’ starter in 2018, one year after Burrow’s OSU career was derailed by a broken hand leading up to his redshirt sophomore season.
Burrow redshirted his freshman year and was behind J.T. Barrett on the depth chart in 2016 and 2017.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/joe-burrow-im-definitely-still-a-buckeye/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black Woman Sentenced To 6 Years For Registering To Vote While On Probation, Despite Certificate Saying She Wasn’t
- HBCU Innovation: How The Propel Center Could Become A Major Catalyst For Black College Students
- Who Is Lisa D. Cook? The Black Woman Economist Has A Lot Of Big Ideas
- Texas Mom Wants To Ban Michelle Obama Book Because It Depicts Donald Trump As A Bully
- Joe Burrow: “I’m definitely still a Buckeye”
- Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?
- Video Shows Trigger-Happy Minneapolis Cop ‘Murder’ Amir Locke As No-Knock Warrant Wakes Him From Sleep
- Fancy Footwork: A Brief History Of Black Men’s Shoewear In America
- University Of Alabama Renames Building To ‘Honor’ It’s First Black Student Alongside KKK Leader Alum
- Cornel West Tells Kanye To “Get Off The Symbolic Crack Pipe” In Response To ‘Black Future Month’ Comment
Joe Burrow: “I’m definitely still a Buckeye” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com