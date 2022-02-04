Mother charged after toddler abandoned at West Side gas station

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police have charged a woman who they said abandoned a toddler at a local gas station.

Police say the child was left at a Circle K gas station along Twins Creek Drive on Thursday morning. The baby was taken into care by Franklin County Children’s Services. On Friday morning, children’s services announced they had identified the toddler and would work with the family “to ensure his safety and well-being.”

