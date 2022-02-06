Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott-2.2.22 [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats! Kylie Jenner reveals that she and Travis Scott are parents for the second time!

Kylie gave birth to their bundle of joy on 2.2.22 and many are saying that the newly born has a lucky birthday!

The rapper and Kardashian/Jenner sister also parent their 4 year old daughter Stormi.

In the black-and-white shared photo of their new born, Stormi is photographed holding her new sibling’s tiny hand.

She revealed the birth date in the caption as February 2, 2022 while seemingly confirming she had a boy with a blue heart emoji.

