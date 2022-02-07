According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled the new design for the football field at Ohio Stadium that will be installed this summer.
OSU is celebrating the Horseshoe turning 100-years-old with some design “tweaks” to the field that will be put in place between June and July and replace the indoor surface design at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, just in time for the 2022 season.
For input, the athletic department asked for fan designs in October and received more than 1,300 submissions to help the internal department panel pick this new look field.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/buckeyes-unveil-new-field-design-for-ohio-stadium/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Federal Action On Police Reform Could Have Banned No-Knock Warrants And Saved Amir Locke’s Life
- Georgia School Board District’s First Black Woman Chair Targeted By Conservatives Over TikTok Videos
- Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic
- Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19
- Black FedEx Driver Demands Hate Crime Charges For White Father/Son Duo That Shot At His Truck
- Retracing Our Roots: Sky Houston Talks With African-Ancestry Co-Founder Dr. Gina Paige
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World
- Buckeyes unveil new field design for Ohio Stadium
- Columbus police: Landlord stabs tenant
- Wendy Williams Reportedly Has Assets Frozen, Dementia Suspicions Rising
Buckeyes unveil new field design for Ohio Stadium was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com