Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, If you’re hoping for a Valentine’s Day wedding but don’t have anything set up yet, the Franklin County Municipal Court has you covered.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 14, judges will be performing wedding ceremonies in courtroom 14A of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse.

Anyone wanting to schedule a wedding should go to the court’s website to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome but could experience a wait.

There is a $25 filing fee that must be paid prior to the ceremony, and couples must have a marriage license before the wedding can take place.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/franklin-county/franklin-co-muni-judges-to-perform-wedding-ceremonies-on-valentines-day/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Celebrity Weddings 33 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Weddings 1. The Obamas 1 of 33 1 of 33 2. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown 2 of 33 2 of 33 3. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson 3 of 33 3 of 33 4. Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Source:People Magazine 4 of 33 Source:People Magazine 4 of 33 5. Adina Howard 5 of 33 5 of 33 6. Eve 6 of 33 6 of 33 7. Ice T & Coco 7 of 33 7 of 33 8. Snoop Dogg and Shante 8 of 33 8 of 33 9. Beyonce 9 of 33 9 of 33 10. Bill & Hillary Clinton 10 of 33 10 of 33 11. Mary J. Blige 11 of 33 11 of 33 12. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle Union 12 of 33 12 of 33 13. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert 13 of 33 13 of 33 14. Kandi Burris 14 of 33 14 of 33 15. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon 15 of 33 15 of 33 16. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally 16 of 33 16 of 33 17. John Legend 17 of 33 17 of 33 18. TI and Tiny 18 of 33 18 of 33 19. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith 19 of 33 19 of 33 20. Kelly Rowland 20 of 33 20 of 33 21. Monica & Shannon Brown 21 of 33 21 of 33 22. Rev Run & Justine 22 of 33 22 of 33 23. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson 23 of 33 23 of 33 24. Meagan Good 24 of 33 24 of 33 25. Bobby Brown 25 of 33 25 of 33 26. Alicia Keys 26 of 33 26 of 33 27. Nelson and Winnie Mandela Source:Getty 27 of 33 Source:Getty 27 of 33 28. Carmelo Anthony & Lala 28 of 33 28 of 33 29. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 29 of 33 29 of 33 30. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Source:Getty 30 of 33 Source:Getty 30 of 33 31. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Source:Getty 31 of 33 Source:Getty 31 of 33 32. Nene & Greg Leaks 32 of 33 32 of 33 33. Tia Mowry 33 of 33 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Weddings Celebrity Weddings Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic? Continue reading Celebrity Weddings

The Latest:

Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com