Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

According to NBC4i, If you’re hoping for a Valentine’s Day wedding but don’t have anything set up yet, the Franklin County Municipal Court has you covered.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 14, judges will be performing wedding ceremonies in courtroom 14A of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse.
Anyone wanting to schedule a wedding should go to the court’s website to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome but could experience a wait.
There is a $25 filing fee that must be paid prior to the ceremony, and couples must have a marriage license before the wedding can take place.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/franklin-county/franklin-co-muni-judges-to-perform-wedding-ceremonies-on-valentines-day/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Weddings
1. The Obamas
1 of 33
2. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown
2 of 33
3. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
3 of 33
4. Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson
Source:People Magazine
4 of 33
5. Adina Howard
5 of 33
6. Eve
6 of 33
7. Ice T & Coco
7 of 33
8. Snoop Dogg and Shante
8 of 33
9. Beyonce
9 of 33
10. Bill & Hillary Clinton
10 of 33
11. Mary J. Blige
11 of 33
12. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle Union
12 of 33
13. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert
13 of 33
14. Kandi Burris
14 of 33
15. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
15 of 33
16. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally
16 of 33
17. John Legend
17 of 33
18. TI and Tiny
18 of 33
19. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith
19 of 33
20. Kelly Rowland
20 of 33
21. Monica & Shannon Brown
21 of 33
22. Rev Run & Justine
22 of 33
23. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson
23 of 33
24. Meagan Good
24 of 33
25. Bobby Brown
25 of 33
26. Alicia Keys
26 of 33
27. Nelson and Winnie Mandela
Source:Getty
27 of 33
28. Carmelo Anthony & Lala
28 of 33
29. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
29 of 33
30. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Source:Getty
30 of 33
31. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Source:Getty
31 of 33
32. Nene & Greg Leaks
32 of 33
33. Tia Mowry
33 of 33
The Latest:
- Civil Rights Leaders Confront NFL Commissioner About ‘Deceptively’ Used Rooney Rule: ‘Good Intentions Are Not Enough’
- Trump Tells Joe Rogan To Stop Apologizing For Racism, While Being A Racist Who Constantly Demands Apologies
- Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day
- Black Man Files Lawsuit Accusing Ohio Police Officers Of Detaining Him For A Crime A White Man Was Suspected Of
- Body found inside Columbus gentlemen’s club identified
- If The Super Bowl Has A Human Trafficking Problem, Here’s Why Black Women Are The Most At Risk
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Paula Stewart
- 6 Black Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
- Run This Town: Four Black Female Mayors That Made History
- Federal Action On Police Reform Could Have Banned No-Knock Warrants And Saved Amir Locke’s Life
Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com