Body found inside Columbus gentlemen’s club identified

Police Tape In London

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The identity of a man whose body was found during a fire inside a Columbus gentlemen’s club was released Monday.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the body of Jonathan Pryor, 46, was found on the morning of Dec. 17 as firefighters extinguished a fire inside Columbus Confidential Gentlemen’s Club on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive.

Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

 

For the full NBC4 story go to  https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/body-found-inside-columbus-gentlemens-club-identified/ 

