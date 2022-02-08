News
Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams’ Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change

Another day, another update on the condition of Wendy Williams. This time however, the news isn’t exactly centered on her highly-publicized health problems but more along the lines of the future of her popular daytime talk show.

In wake of the media maven’s absence, season 14 of The Wendy Williams Show has seen a rotating door of celebrity guest hosts filling her famous purple chair. Of all the replacements though, veteran daytime queen in her own right, Sherri Shepherd, has proven to be most popular.

Now, it appears Shepherd may be holding down the hosting gig permanently.

New reports are claiming that Sherri is set to officially take over reigns at the Wendy Show for good starting in September 2022. According to TMZ, the deal is close to being locked in and there’s even plans to rename the show, which will completely remove the former radio gossip queen from the situation altogether. However, all isn’t lost for good ol’ Wendy.

Take a look below at the stipulations currently in place for how things will move forward over the next seven months, via TMZ:

“Now, here’s the way it will work. The folks who produce the show will be monitoring Wendy’s progress between now and September. If Wendy gets better, there’s an open door for her to return. If, however, it appears she is unable to return, then they would change the name of the show as early as September … which will mark the 15th season of the show.

Our sources say the Fox Station Group — which carries the show on its owned and operated stations … is on board with the move.”

Of course, none of this is official until we hear from the head lady herself. While there’s no telling when that will be, we can only hope that in the end the shift, if one happens at all, doesn’t create any animosity between Sherri and Wendy.

Take a look at how Sherri Shepherd did last week while hosting The Wendy Williams Show below, and let us know if you could get used to this for good:

 

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.” RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams' Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

