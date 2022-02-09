LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

AFAF! You know we’re always down to help our Hustlers! We got a call from Darnell who is ready to take it to the next level but he’s running into one problem. Her 9-year-old son! Let us know, has the behavior of your significant others child ever stopped you from taking the next step?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: My Girlfriend’s 9 Year-Old-Son Is Stopping Me From Proposing was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: