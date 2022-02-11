Saweetie Responds To A Comment Saying Her New Single Is Giving ‘Forever 21 Vibes’ In The Most Hilarious Way

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After sending the Internet into a frenzy after sharing photos of what some thought was her new mystery man, Saweetie has just revealed what she was working on all along – a new single with songstress H.E.R.!

The latest track is entitled “Closer” and is set to appear on the emcee’s forthcoming album, “Pretty B**** Music.” In true Saweetie fashion, the single is the perfect song for girls to get down to, offering a feel-good beat and lyrics that we’ll be using as Instagram captions for months to come.

Check out the single below.

Well, after the song dropped yesterday, February 10, many fans had a lot to say about the single, some loving it and others not so much. One fan even commented on the song saying that it is “gon be bomb at the shops and malls & that’s no share, sis know where to market,” with others saying that the signal gave them “Forever 21 vibes.”

The 28-year-old rapper got wind of the comments and decided to reply in the most hilarious way: by taking to the Internet and creating a video to give the girls something to laugh about.

In her TikTok video response, Saweetie is shown wearing a long black wig and blue sweatsuit as she struts her stuff to the virtual background of the popular clothing store, Forever 21. She captioned the video, “POV your song is playing at Forever 21” as she confidently pretends to walk into the store before turning to the camera to mouth her signature phrase, “I know that’s right.”

Check it out below via The Neighborhood Talk.

Got to love Saweetie!

Beauties, what do you think of the latest song?

