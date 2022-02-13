LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the city’s north side.

Police say that officers went to the 5400 block of Sandalwood Blvd. at 2:48 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

It was later learned that a victim was being driven to the hospital by another victim of the incident and police met them in the 1800 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd.

The victim, 23-year-old Thomas Swanson, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 8:00 a.m.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/one-person-critical-after-north-columbus-shooting/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

One dead after north Columbus shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: