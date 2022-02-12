According to NBC4i, seventy-nine people have been indicted in one of the largest drug cases in recent history to come out of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
After a year-long drug trafficking investigation within the central Ohio area, investigators from multiple agencies seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics — including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl — from an organization that received some of its parcels from Puerto Rico and Mexico, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
“This multi-agency effort was only possible through the hard work of the law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and investigative professionals who saw this investigation through to the end. They all did incredible work to bring this organization down,” Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack said.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/franklin-county-drug-sting-indicts-79-people-seizes-over-5-million-in-narcotics/
Franklin County drug sting indicts 79 people, seizes over $5 million in narcotics was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com