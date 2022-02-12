LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Africentric overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Beechcroft 65-58 in the City League Championship on Saturday at East High School. This is Africentric’s first city league title since 2005.

The Nubians outscored the Cougars 18-3 in the fourth quarter as Dailyn Swain dropped 22 points and Dan Wagner poured in 18 points in the win.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/africentric-beats-beechcroft-65-58-nubians-wins-first-city-league-title-since-2005/

