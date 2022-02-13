Saweetie Shows Off Her New Lime Green Bob On Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest look: a lime green bob that was everything!

As the queen of the switch up, the “Best Friends” rapper donned a lime green bob that she wore flipped up channeling a ’90s era hairstyle. She paired the look with matching lime green stiletto nails and soft green eyeshadow. For her ensemble, she wore a black dress that adorned colorful sequins from the waist down and rocked black, tie-up heels on her feet. She added a pink clutch bag to accessorize the look and was all smiles as she linked up with her girls for a Honey Jack Daniels event she hosted ahead of the Big Game in Los Angeles.

The rapper shared a few pictures from her day out on her social media page, leading with a beautiful mirror selfie where she really showed off her look and adding a few shots from inside of yesterday’s event. For the post’s caption, she simply added a plethora of green heart emojis, further emphasizing the lime green accessorized she added to her appearance.

Check it out below!

“so so so pretty,” one of the rapper’s 13 million Instagram followers wrote underneath the Instagram photo set while another said, “Momma Hella gorgeous.” Another fan expressed how he reacted when he first saw the pic, telling the Bay Area native that he “Fell to my knees infront of 5 guys.” Looks like we’re not the only ones loving this look on the rap star!

Beauties, what do you think about Saweetie’s new lime green ‘do?

