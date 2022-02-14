Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Cassandra Aarons

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Urban One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Cassandra Aarons is the founder of Cassandra Aarons Evangelistic Ministries. This ministry was founded to give to those that are in need. Cassandra has always been dedicated to providing as much assistance as possible to aid the poor and needy. For over Thirty years she has been meeting the homeless where they are at, she is a voice in the land crying out for help to stop and end homelessness. Mrs. Cassandra has a Master’s degree in Human Development from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor’s degree in Employee Assistance from Franklin University.

Cassandra Aarons has a team of young people who accompany her during outreach. She pours into the youth and encourages them to be active in the community. Young people often feel good about being involved in outreach on the streets with Cassandra. Cassandra Believes when you pour into these young people and make them feel a part of something they feel valued.

Cassandra has also been very involved in community service through various avenues such as feeding the homeless on the streets. She operated one of the biggest food pantries in Columbus Ohio on Main Street. She has been the recipient of numerous awards for Community Service, And for her tireless efforts in the Columbus Community. She is known for her leadership, organization, and administration skills. Cassandra even completed two books.

