News
HomeNews

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Welp, that was quick!

After a whirlwind month-and-a-half relationship that started on New Year’s Day and now is ending on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have apparently decided to go their separate ways.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a move that we all pretty much saw coming following Kanye’s viral social media war this past weekend against soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the breakup rumors. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset,” she wrote via IG (seen above), adding, “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plan by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” Her comment is in reference to a report posted by the Daily Mail that said the Uncut Gems actress was spotted “tearful” as she jetted out LAX “alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper.”

The rest of her IG story reads as follows: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?! and for the record the only time i cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday.  Anyway if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)” [sic]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s pretty wild how things have changed since her comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast just a few days ago, where Fox says “I call [Kanye] my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” and brushing off his possible lingering feelings for ex Kim by adding, “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

Let’s pray the book deal works out for Julia and that V’Day isn’t too rough on her today. Meanwhile, Kanye has spent most of the morning continuing to profess his love for Kim while simultaneously calling for people to refer to Pete Davidson as “Skete” and even writing, “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER [sic].”

Keep Ye in your prayers, y’all.

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

10 photos Launch gallery

Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

Continue reading Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

[caption id="attachment_1112794" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Christian Vierig / Getty[/caption] Kanye West’s rebound, Julia Fox, does not care about your thoughts on her relationship with the embattled Hip-Hop superstar. The rapper, now legally known as Ye, is literally trying to mold Julia Fox in his ex-wife’s Kim Kardashian’s image. Even Stevie Wonder can see that. Both Fox and West are trying their best to make us give a significant damn about their budding relationship that even ridiculously spawned an entire feature article about their first date. For those that do give a damn, there have been plenty of thoughts about the “whirlwind romance” between the multi-hyphenate and the Uncut Gems star. https://twitter.com/dondasplace/status/1485203565584998400?s=20 Fox decided to address the comments about her and Ye’s relationship on her podcast, Forbidden Fruits with Niki Takesh. In the most recent episode, she claimed she “really couldn’t care,” and her reasoning for “not caring” was very interesting. She made the point she is not with West for clout, fame, or money because she has been dating billionaires her entire adult life. “People are like, “Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,” she begins. ” Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.” “I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than, like, eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.” Riiiiggghttt, it sounds like she does care if she took time out of her day to address it during her podcast. West and Fox recently looked ridiculous together as they hit fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week. She was even spotted doing her best to try and fit in while West and others previewed some new music from Pusha T.  https://twitter.com/didjesusdrop/status/1485369338311946247?s=20 As for those “opinions” she claims she could care less about, they are still coming, but in the form of jokes mainly. It’s one of the many things that come with dating a rapper who continually makes an ass out of himself. https://twitter.com/hey_sita/status/1485256271804735499?s=20 Congratulations are in order for Julia Fox. This is what it’s like to be associated with Mr. West and let him take over your entire closet. In the gallery below, you can peep more hilarious “opinions,” aka jokes about her and their relationship. — Photo: Christian Vierig / Getty

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close