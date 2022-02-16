Lo Down: Kodak Black Vs. Dream Doll, Issa Rae Gets The Keys & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The week was full of drama and tea and of course Lore’l has the LO DOWN in case you missed it. First up, rapper Kodak Black. We all know the Haitian Hero has been shooting his shot at fellow rapper Dream Doll for the longest but it seems he might of hit a nerve after posting her on Instagram this Valentine’s Day insinuating that they were actually together.

Next up, congrats are in order for Issa Rae.The Emmy Award nominee received the first-ever key to Inglewood in the city’s 114 years of incorporation. Lastly, newcomer to the rap game, Shenseea has been making waves in and out the booth. She was spotted out all weekend with alleged new boo London On Da Track who also happens to be the ex of Summer Walker. Fans are warning Shenseea to tread likely based on the bad rep he’s gotten in the love department but we’ve got a feeling it might all be for clout. Watch the video and tell us what you think.

