According to NBC4i, some school districts across central Ohio are making changes to their masks policies as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers decline from the omicron surge.
But is relaxing masking a good idea?
Doctors said masking should still be taking place, saying they’re looking at what the CDC and local health departments are recommending to the community as a whole.
“We are going to remove the mask requirement and adjust to mask strongly advised and encouraged across the district,” said Westerville City Schools Superintendent John Kellogg said during a school board meeting Monday night.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/as-schools-change-mask-requirements-doctors-urge-caution/
As schools change mask requirements, doctors urge caution was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com