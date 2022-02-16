According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.
The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/
Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com