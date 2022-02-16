DaBaby Sued By Danileigh’s Brother Brandon Bills After Bowling Alley Beatdown

DaBaby’s beatdown of the brother of his babymother/R&B singer Danileigh is now in the hands of civil court. According to TMZ, Brandon Bills is suing DaBaby for the beatdown that happened at a California bowling alley on February 9th. The “Bop” rapper claims self-defense in the melee saying that Bills was “was running around “threatening people.” The claims include “assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence.” Bills claim that he did not fight back. It will be interesting to see what courts say with the fight going viral and seen in multiple angles.
DaBaby has been banned from Corbin Bowl in Topanga, Ca.
He is also being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon due to Brandon being kicked in the head while on the ground.
Source | TMZ
Gutter Ball: DaBaby & Crew Jumped DaniLeigh’s Brother At Bowling Alley, Allegedly
