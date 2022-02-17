Philly Rapper Popp Hunna, Accused By Girlfriend For Beating Her “Bit The Skin Off My Back”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Philly rapper Popp Hunna, is being accused by his girlfriend for beating her.

Popp Hunna is most known for his viral song ‘Adderall‘ on Tik Tok and the many celebrities who took part in the Corvette Corvette dance challenge, only grew his fame even more.

The Corvette Corvette rapper’s name was everywhere as he wildly went viral for his song, but today his name is not being circulated in the best light.

Pop Hunna’s girlfriend took to Instagram and shared disturbing photos of badly beaten she was. In one of the photos, the girlfriend captioned, “bit the skin off my back, still got them marks till this day’.

Pop’s girlfriend, identied as ‘@1poohh’ on Instagram shared a series of slide photos they many injuries, cuts, open wounds, hickies and bruises she sustaiedn from her alleged abuser, Pop Hunna.

She captioned her entire post with a message saying, “All imma say is your going to jail . Your going to jail . Your going to jail . I protected you for so long , soooo sooo long . Don’t let my dad have had been outta jail , he would’ve did you . You beat my ass all because you was a cheater , all because you cheated on me . Anytime you ain’t get ya way you took it out on me . I was there for ya son and family .. ya mom don’t like me but all ya brothers did . I made sure everybody ate and made sure everybody was cool . This is ridiculous how having a good heart gets you .. it’s gets you nowhere . Nowhere in life . I came back after you used and abused me .. and you still chose to do what you did . I’m over this dawg , it’s my turn now . You had ya fun @popphunna . It’s my turn now”

In another pictured shared to her Instagram story, she said, “I didn’t want everybody to know how messed up of a person you are in real life I was protecting you, I even went back to you after you did allat to me”.

We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

RELATED: Who Is Pop Hunna? Meet Viral Philly Artist That Blew Up Off “Corvette Corvette” Tik Tok Song

RELATED: Philly Comedian Tizz 215’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video

RELATED: Popp Hunna Exposed For Allegedly Snitching, Lil Uzi Vert Asks To Be Taken Off Song [VIDEO]

Philly Rapper Popp Hunna, Accused By Girlfriend For Beating Her “Bit The Skin Off My Back” was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Power 107.5: