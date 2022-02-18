An Open Letter To Michele Tafoya About Critical Race Theory And Why Post-Racial America Is A Lie

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now-former NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya has recently left the world of Sunday Night Football with big plans to enter the political arena. According to the New York Post, she’s “co-chairing the Minnesota gubernatorial campaign of Republican candidate Kendall Qualls.” In an interview with Fox News host and sexy M&M harasser Tucker Carlson, she described herself as someone with a “middle-ground moderate viewpoint,” but that’s not who she is. Tafoya is a white woman with a white viewpoint who is joining an infinite chorus line of white conservatives who are denouncing critical race theory without having a clue what CRT is.

Here’s what Tafoya had to say on the subject of race, which she says doesn’t matter—and yet here we are:

“Why are we even teaching that the color of your skin matters?” Tafoya asked. “To me what matters is the character in your heart and your values.”

“I’m just astonished that we’re so looking in the rear-view mirror and not absorbing the progress that we’ve made in this country, and building on it, and recognizing it,” she continued. “I don’t think a person like Whoopi Goldberg would have had that role [on ‘The View’] 50 years ago. She has that now. It breaks my heart that kids are being taught that skin color matters. To me, if you want white people to step up, I was stepping up when I addressed the school and said, ‘Why are we having these picnics for families of color? Why are we separating our kids? The world is integrated. Let’s continue that and find out what we all have in common, not just what we have in common for people who look like us.’”

Now here’s an open letter to Tafoya about CRT, the power of whiteness, and why she doesn’t know WTF she’s talking about:

Dear Michele Tafoya,

You are white. And because you are white it’s convenient for you to say “the past is the past” and it’s time to move on. Because that past, for centuries and generations, benefitted white people at the expense of Black people and because cause and effect is a thing, Black people and people of color are still struggling to catch up in a race on a track whiteness has been running laps around since America’s “discovery.”

Your rose-colored viewpoint that says racism is over won’t stop police from disproportionately profiling, harassing, jailing, and killing Black people. It won’t change redlining or anti-Black discrimination in the housing and job markets. It won’t stop Black children from facing harsher discipline in schools than their white peers who commit the same infractions. It won’t change the fact that white people enjoy generational wealth far more than Black people do and that they represent the fewest citizens per capita living below the poverty line.

Whiteness represents the default for social and cultural normalcy in America. It’s why, despite Black people existing on TV nowadays (I mean, you really cited Whoopi hosting the view as proof of post-racial America, huh?), white people have been overwhelmingly represented in nearly every aspect of our popular culture from TV and film to broadcasting and celebrated literature. And if you think this is all by happenstance or merit—if you think meritocracy or some big coincidence is why the historically oppressive racial class dominate the corporate and political world while the historically oppressed people remain disproportionately poor and under-represented in this country’s power structure—it’s because you inherently believe one race is superior over others. It’s because you’re racist.

Here’s a question: When you decided, based on your experience as a white woman, that skin color no longer matters in America, how many Black Americans did you consult?

You complained in your interview with Carlson about “affinity groups,” which “separate races into different discussion groups, are common in anti-racism training modules,” as the Post reported. Did it ever occur to you that the reason some people think having separated racial groups for discussions on racism is beneficial is because white people like yourself are typically dismissive, obtuse, and frustratingly oblivious when it comes to systemic racism and social privilege?

I mean, here’s you deciding, in all your infinite white wisdom, that you know more about Colin Kaepernick‘s reasons for his NFL departure than he does.

Right now, the very political party you’ve aligned yourself with is on a mission to hang critical race theory from a tree branch without knowing what CRT is. They’ve used it as an umbrella term for anything race-based that makes white people uncomfortable, and now literal laws are being signed to placate white fragility at the expense of anyone else who wants to learn a true telling of America’s history unencumbered by the withe tears that whitewash it.

CRT is an academic study—developed in the 1980s based on research that dates back to the late ’60s—that examines how laws and systems uphold and perpetuate inequality for marginalized racial groups. It’s a study on how race affects systems that have been in place since America’s founding—a time when Black people were legally held as property and as second-class citizens.

White people like yourself and those of your party have hijacked the term to mean whatever you want it to mean. It isn’t being taught in K-12 schools, but people like you, who discovered it decades after its conception, demonstrate why the study is necessary.

Post-racial America is a lie that benefits the status quo, which is to say it benefits whiteness and whiteness alone.

You’d see that if you weren’t so damn white.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

An Open Letter To Michele Tafoya About Critical Race Theory And Why Post-Racial America Is A Lie was originally published on newsone.com