According to NBC4i, three people were swept into the Scioto River Thursday after part of a homeless camp was dragged into the water.
According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the incident occurred near South High Street, north of Williams Road.
One person swam back to shore and was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The other two, Martin said, later became stranded on an island in the middle of the river, about 35 feet off the ground.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/three-people-homeless-camp-swept-into-scioto-river/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio Media School Presents the #MEDIASCHOOLROYALE Challenge
- Three people, homeless camp swept into Scioto River
- Columbus shuts down third drug house of the week
- Sympathetic Judge Sentences Kim Potter To Just 2 Years For Killing Daunte Wright
- An Open Letter To Michele Tafoya About Critical Race Theory And Why Post-Racial America Is A Lie
- Saweetie Gives Rebellious School Girl Vibes In Looks From Miu Miu’s SS 22 Collection
- ‘I Will Never Be Able To Forgive You’: Daunte Wright’s Family Confronts Kim Potter Before Sentencing
- Not Fired: Cleveland Cop On Video Kicking Kneeling Black Man Stays On Police Payroll
- Nicki Minaj Proves She’s The Head Barbie In Charge In A Purple Marc Jacobs Ensemble
- Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin Klein
- FX Announces ‘Atlanta’ Will End With Season 4 Premiere This Fall
Three people, homeless camp swept into Scioto River was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com