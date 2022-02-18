According to NBC4i, for the third time this week, the city of Columbus has boarded up a home due to drug activity.
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that he had obtained an mergency court order to shut down a home located at 488 East Hinman Avenue after 20 service calls had been made to it in the past two years.
“The health, safety and security of residents is our top priority. That’s why we continue to target and take out drug houses that traffic dangerous narcotics like fentanyl into our streets,” said City Attorney Zach Klein.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-shuts-down-third-drug-house-of-the-week/
Columbus shuts down third drug house of the week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com