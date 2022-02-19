Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One thing about Halle Bailey, she is going to serve FACE! And the beauty took to Instagram yesterday to do just that when she posed in a brown SS ’22 LaQuan Smith look that was everything!

The two-piece ensemble featured a brown top with a massive keyhole cut out down the middle which showed off the “Do It” singer’s toned abs. She paired the look with a matching brown mini shirt and minimal jewelry, only wearing mini hoop earrings in her ears. As for her hair, she wore her locs braided in a corn-row style that laid straight down her back.

She took to the social media platform to show off her fashionable look, giving us a few selfies to show off her flawless face and then full-on body shots of the fashionable ensemble. “chocolate is good for the soul ,” she captioned the photo set. Indeed it is. Check it out below.

Of course, Halle’s big sister and groupmate was first in line to hype her sister up, commenting “BEAUTIFUL!!! yes it issss ” on the gorgeous photo set. Other followers left their stamps of approval by writing, “GORGEOUS,” and “hiiii beauty ” as well as leaving a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the trendy look.

Halle is certainly enjoying showing off her toned body lately as she recently gave us body goals once again when she shared a bikini flick from her latest vacation that certainly sent the Internet into a frenzy. Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old songstress posed in a green, strappy bikini while swinging on a wooden swing in the middle of the ocean. The beauty showed off her flawless face as she lets the sun shine on her, giving her a natural glow. Then, in another photo, she was all smiles as she showed off the back of her bikini and in another, she was standing in a shallow pool and giving us her best angle while enjoying her tropical vacation. “Suns out, buns out,” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

We just love everything about Halle!

