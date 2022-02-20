According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Roosters restaurant on the city’s north side Friday.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to 2454 E. Dublin Granville Rd. at around 10:16 p.m. Friday.
Police said the victim, 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.
No other injuries were reported, and police said no suspect is in custody at this time.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/fatal-shooting-at-roosters-on-citys-north-side/
18-year-old shot and killed at Roosters on city’s north side was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com