CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Luke Montgomery, the No. 1 rated recruit in Ohio for the 2023 class, announced Thursday he’s committing to Ohio State.
Montgomery plays at Findlay High School and is the No. 4 rated offensive tackle for the class of 2023, per 24/7 Sports.
Montgomery chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/luke-montgomery-1-rated-player-in-ohio-for-2023-commits-to-ohio-state/
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL
19 photos Launch gallery
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL
1. Joe BurrowSource:Getty 1 of 19
2.2 of 19
3. Archie GriffinSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Terrelle Pryor
4 of 19
5. Ted Ginn, Jr.
5 of 19
6. Roy Hall6 of 19
7. Doug Worthington7 of 19
8. Ryan Shazier
8 of 19
9. Dan WilkinsonSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. Joey Bosa
10 of 19
11. Ezekiel Elliott
11 of 19
12. Braxton Miller
12 of 19
13. Nick Bosa
13 of 19
14. Eddie George
14 of 19
15.15 of 19
16. Terry GlennSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Orlando Pace
17 of 19
18.18 of 19
19. Mike DossSource:Getty 19 of 19
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio Media School Presents the #MEDIASCHOOLROYALE Challenge
- Ohio is having its best week of COVID-19 cases since August 2021
- 18-year-old shot and killed at Roosters on city’s north side
- #1 rated player in Ohio for 2023, commits to Ohio State
- Parent says Pickerington High School North principal allowed sex offender on campus
- Briarcliffe Firefighters Suspended After Mocking The Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
- Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Goals On Instagram In An All-Black Gucci Look
- Austin City Manager Worried Police Indictments Will Increase Officer ‘Anxiety’
- Draya Michele Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Her Toned Abs In Latest IG Pic
- Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look
- Ciara Posed For The ‘Gram In YSL Jean Boots And Faux Locs
#1 rated player in Ohio for 2023, commits to Ohio State was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com