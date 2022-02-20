According to NBC4i, the Pickerington Local School District hasn’t explained why Pickerington High School North principal Mark Ulbrich is under investigation since the district placed him on administrative leave Jan. 28, only saying that the investigation is the result of a complaint.
Ulbrich started working out of the district office earlier this month and still isn’t allowed back at his school while the investigation continues.
The parent who filed the complaint told NBC4 that Ulbrich allowed a sex offender to walk the halls of the school.
Three reports from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office name the same Pickerington North student as the suspect in three sexual misconduct cases, each against a different child under the age of 9.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/parent-says-pickerington-high-school-north-principal-allowed-sex-offender-on-campus/
Parent says Pickerington High School North principal allowed sex offender on campus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com