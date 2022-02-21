Teen murder suspect turns himself in to Columbus police

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a teen suspect charged in the death of Jonathan Reddy has turned himself into police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:30 a.m., Feb. 3, police arrived at the 1000 block of East Dublin Granville Road where they found 42-year-old Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. A medic pronounced Reddy dead at 12:56 a.m., marking the city’s 10th homicide in 2022.

On Feb. 18, police announced Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/teen-murder-suspect-turns-himself-into-columbus-police/

