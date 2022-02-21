LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, two people were injured after a vehicle they were in was shot at by an unknown person Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call on the 1800 block of Artane Place at approximately 3:37 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a shooting scene but no victims.

Officers were then sent to an area hospital for multiple walk-in shooting victims, who told police they were sitting inside a car on Artane Place when someone walked up to the vehicle and fired several rounds into it, hitting two of the three people inside.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/two-shot-inside-car-in-northeast-columbus/

Two shot inside car in northeast Columbus

