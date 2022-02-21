According to NBC4i, a party with hundreds of people in the South Hilltop neighborhood ended when police say they closed it for code violations, confiscating weapons and ammunition.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the afterhours club in the 700 block of Harrisburg Pike was full of people when they, Columbus police, and the Franklin Township police closed it for code violations at 3 a.m. Saturday.
“In the process, officers dealt with several hostile individuals and recovered multiple handguns including two weapons with extended mags, a hard armor plate carrier, an AR-15, and several mags with armor piercing ammunition,” the sheriff’s department said in a media release.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/ar-15s-armor-piercing-bullets-found-at-afterhours-club/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio Media School Presents the #MEDIASCHOOLROYALE Challenge
- Columbus police: Cars exchange gunfire in road rage incident
- Teen murder suspect turns himself in to Columbus police
- Two shot inside car in northeast Columbus
- AR-15s, armor-piercing bullets found at afterhours club, police say
- Ohio State AD Gene Smith prefers dome to Ohio Stadium for hosting playoff game
- Beyoncé Recaps Her Valentine’s Day With A Fashionable Instagram Photo Dump
- Beyond Basketball: CIAA Tournament Is About Connecting Generations Through HBCU Culture
- Jordyn Woods Is Twinning In Matching Fur Coats With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns
- Rihanna Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
- TRIED IT: Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment Wrapped My Pout In Lasting Moisture
AR-15s, armor-piercing bullets found at afterhours club, police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com