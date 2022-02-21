When The Saints Go Marching In: “Snowfall” Season 5 Preview

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The return of FX‘s hit series “Snowfall” is just days away and we can hardly contain our excitement.

The John Singletary co-created, directed and executive produced show debuted in 2017 and is now on its fifth season. The show follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his rise from local street-level drug dealer to kingpin in the midst of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, California in the 1980’s.

The Season 5 trailer picks up right where Season 4 ended. Franklin and his family are richer than they could have ever imagined and seemingly have everything they could want. This is when everything starts to crumble right in front of their eyes. The crack epidemic has become front-page news and law enforcement is on a warpath. The Saint family must deal with the militarization of the L.A.P.D., the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units, rival gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

As with every new season, there are so many questions that we need answered but here are a few:

Could we see Uncle Jerome & Aunt Louie or even Leon go against Franklin?

At the end of Season 4, we saw a couple of interesting storylines developing amongst Franklin’s family. The first was with his best friend Leon. After killing Skully’s daughter, Leon (Isaiah John) was never the same. Much to Franklin’s dismay, he expressed how he wanted out of the game. Franklin rebutted that it wouldn’t happen and that Leon basically owed him for protecting him after a little girl’s blood was on his hands. The second storyline revolved around Franklin’s Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph). After Louie was shot and almost killed by Skully, she and Jerome wanted change similar to Leon. The biggest difference was that they didn’t want to leave the game completely. They just didn’t want to be under Franklin anymore. As one would expect, Franklin shot down the idea and even went as far as to say that his aunt and uncle “couldn’t do what he does.” We’ve seen Uncle Jerome and Franklin come to physical blows in Season 4. Could that have been foreshadowing for what’s to come? Will Franklin let his family go from under his thumb to do their own thing or will they have to cross their nephew and best friend (in Leon’s case) to get what they want?

Is Alton dead? What’s next for Teddy and Gustavo?

The last time we saw Alton (Kevin Carroll), we were left wondering if Teddy (Carter Hudson) killed him or not. Alton and Cissy (Michael Hyatt) agreed with Franklin and Teddy to move to Cuba to avoid any more trouble. Alton exposed Teddy and the CIA for decimating the community with drugs and told everyone how said drug money funds the United State’s war in Nicaragua. After Alton’s shocking release of information, Teddy consequently lost his job. With that transpiring, Teddy and Gustavo(Sergio Peris-Mecheta) had to end their partnership. Teddy informed Gustavo that he would be getting replaced and that Gustavo would soon meet the replacement. Upon meeting the new CIA agent, Gustavo asks him to locate Lucia(Emily Rios), who we haven’t seen since the end of Season 2. Will she make a return and if so, how will it affect Gustavo’s business? Is Alton really dead? Will Teddy get his job back?

Will Skully get his revenge?

There wasn’t anyone on the show who endured more heartbreak last season than the psychotic Skully(De’Aundre Bonds). In the span of a few episodes, Skully lost his daughter, her mother Khadijah (Geffri Maya), and his once rival turned business partner Manboy(Melvin Gregg), who was also Khadijah’s brother. A lot of fans wondered if Skully was dead or not because the last time we saw him he was bleeding out an insane amount of blood after being shot by Franklin. He didn’t let that stop him as he would make his way to the hospital where Louie was recovering and attempt to kill her before being tackled by her husband, Jerome. The questions about him being alive or not were put to rest once the trailer briefly showed Skully. One thing we’ve found out about him is that he doesn’t give up when he wants revenge and this is one of those situations. Will Skully get his revenge on Franklin and his family? And if so, who will be the victim of his retaliation? Will Skully make it through the season alive?

These questions and many more will be answered when “Snowfall” returns February 23, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET with two brand new episodes.

