LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion just can’t miss.

The superstar rapper and recent Texas Southern University graduate took to Instagram last week to announce that she would be making her acting debut in “F*cking Identical Twins.” The film, which is described as a “subversive spin on The Parent Trap,” is being adapted by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp from a two-man show they put on in Manhattan in 2014 with the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Jackson and Sharp, who were stars of the original production, will reprise their roles as twins in the movie. Joining the duo will be musical theater icon Nathan Lane, Saturday Night Live‘s Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and the hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. At the moment, each one of their specific roles is unclear. Knowing what we know about the plot and that the two Megan’s will be linking up gives us enough excitement to hold us over until we get more information though.

Similar to the film released in 1961, (and the remake starring Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen released in 1998) “F*cking Identical Twins” follows two clashing rival businessmen who eventually realize that they are identical twins. The two then decide to switch places in an attempt to reunite their divorced parents. Sounds hilarious right? We’re all anxious to see how it all comes together and Megan shares those exact sentiments.

In her Instagram post, Megan expressed how excited she is for the film. She shared that although she feels so blessed, she’s also anxious. If her performance in this film is like anything we’ve seen her do before, we know it will be great. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming film.

AHHH: Megan Thee Stallion Lands First Acting Role In A24’s ‘F*cking Identical Twins’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: