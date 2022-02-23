Exclusive Interview: Bubba Wallace & Director Erik Parker Talk Netflix Docuseries ‘Race: Bubba Wallace’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Netflix released documentary series Race: Bubba Wallace yesterday (Feb. 22). The series follows Wallace, the only Black NASCAR driver currently in NASCAR’s Cup Series, as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport. We spoke with Wallace and director Erik Parker about the series.

In our short interview, the two detail the importance of making the documentary, how Wallace was affected by the racial tension in America and what he’s doing to make a difference.

Race: Bubba Wallace is a six-part series streaming on Netflix, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series driver. It dives into Wallace’s life both on and off the race track. We were able to catch his race car performance live and in action at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, where Wallace placed at number four in the series with 47 points.

This was our first experience at a NASCAR race, because this sort of experience isn’t usually catered to the Black community, and the faces in the audience proved that to be factual. There were thousands in attendance at the Busch Light Clash and very few of the attendees looked like us.

Wallace, a bi-racial 28 year old driver, shares that he never looked at himself as a “Black or White” driver. In the documentary series, his mom, Desiree Wallace, shared that she never taught her children to view others from a racial lens.

Bubba confirms that all he wants to do is drive, but the racial tension that ensued after the senseless murders of Black people like George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery convinced him to use his platform to enact change.

Wallace continues to make history as the only Black NASCAR driver in the Cup Series with an impressive record to match. He also competes with 23XI, the professional auto racing organization owned and operated by Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan, with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin as a minority partner. Fans will see Wallace racing with the Jordan’s famed number 23 on the side of the race car.

Happy Black History Month! Celebrate by watching our short interview with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and director Erik Parker, discussing the importance of Netflix’s latest documentary series Race: Bubba Wallace below.

