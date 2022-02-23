News
Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg & Other Media For Spreading “Lies” About Him

Much like the shocking acquittal of George Zimmerman in the murder of Trayvon Martin almost 10 years ago to the date, Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty in his highly-publicized murder trial in Kenosha late last year caused many to feel a huge-yet-unsurprising letdown in the judicial system.

Also like Zimmerman, Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against media outlets, particularly The View host Whoopi Goldberg, for spreading the “lie” that he’s a murderer.

The Illinois teen, known for traveling to Wisconsin during protests last summer with an AR-15 rifle and killing two men in the name of self defense, stopped by conservative outlet Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday to reveal the plans of his pending lawsuit. “Right now we’re looking at quite a few,” Rittenhouse told the Fox News anchor in regards to an initiative he calls The Media Accountability Project, also adding, “Politicians, celebrities, athletes — Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others.”

His reasoning stems from not wanting to see, in his words, “anybody else have to deal with what I went through,” while ending his announcement by stating, “We are going to hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable, such as everybody’s who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all gonna be held accountable and we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

Experts are already stating that Rittenhouse’s success rate with this proposed lawsuit is “close to zero” according to The Journal Times, and we’d have to agree with that notion. Besides, it’s hard to fight the title of murderer when you’ve got two bodies on your hands — “self defense” or not.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_1065655" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] In a surprise to no one who has been paying attention when considering the USA’s Justice System, Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all charges. The scales were tipped in his favor by a judge who clearly wanted him to skate, and the jury clearly understood their assignment. The jig was in full effect before the trial even started when the judge instructed that the two people Rittenhouse shot and killed during rioting in Kenosha, Washington couldn’t be called “victims.” Reports NewsOne: A jury deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse delivered its verdict on Friday agreed that the then-17-year-old was simply defending himself from people in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha who the trial’s judge ruled could not be called “victims” in court despite graphic video evidence to the contrary. The panel of Rittenhouse’s peers that was “overwhelmingly white” reached its verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberating after the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments on Monday afternoon to conclude a trial that lasted just over two weeks. Rittenhouse, now 18, collapsed in apparent relief after hearing the fifth and final count of the verdict as audible gasps and sobbing could be heard from others in attendance. After Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder said all charges were being dismissed with prejudice and announced the official end of the trial, Rittenhouse walked quickly out of the courtroom. Twitter’s response has been what you have to expect—little surprise at the result considering the context, but anger at the fact that if Rittenhouse was a Black teen, he would have been under the jail already, if he had even made it out of Kenosha alive. Peep some of the reactions below. And just because he was acquitted, it doesn’t mean Rittenhouse is innocent, at all. https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1461760283869909010

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg & Other Media For Spreading “Lies” About Him  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

