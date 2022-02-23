Easton Announces the Opening of 9 New Restaurants and Stories

Easton Town Center is proving once again why they have ben ranked the number one retail experience in country with the announcement of none more restaurants and retail stores opening. Six of the nine stores are the first locations in the state or the only in Columbus.
For the foodies the opening of Another Broken Egg, Afra Grill, and Crumbl Cookies will defiantly be hot spots or them. Afra Grill offers authentic Somali flavors and is described as an African inspired experience but American made cuisine. Another Broken Egg offers an upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu with southern inspired flavors and signature cocktails. And for the sweet tooth Crumbl Cookies, the fastest-growing cookie company, is sure to be an attraction for many offering unique flavor cookies.
Six unique retailers are also coming to Easton. Artitzia, TravisMathew, Brilliant Earth, Banter and The Easton Taloring Shop will all be open to cater to your style needs. And The Escape Game will also be opening soon for groups of 2 to over 50 bringing a variety of games for your entertainment.
Store Locations
- Aritzia 4180 The Strand (North District)
- TravisMathew 4064 The Strand E (next to UNTUCKit)
- Brilliant Earth 4018 Easton Station (next to West Elm) Opening Summer 2022
- The Easton Tailoring Shop 4060 The Strand E (In the Passage Next to American Girl)
- Banter Inside Station Building
- The Escape Game 3960 Easton Station (adjacent to Abercrombie & Fitch) Opening March 2022
- Afra Grill 3922 Townsfair Way Opening Spring 2022
- Another Broken Egg 3942 Townsfair Way
- Crumbl Cookies 4034 Morse Crossing
