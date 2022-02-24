LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Big congratulations to Da Brat and Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart! The couple got married on a very special day, 2/22/22. The couple spoke with People magazine and explained the date:

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

“I’m blessed to be able to marry my best friend today. I’ve never been so cherished and appreciated and look forward to spoiling my bish for the rest of our lives….cus the way she spoils me is indescribable. “

Word is, fans will get a chance to see the wedding on the upcoming season of Brat Loves Judy, which was recently renewed for a second season premiering this June on WEtv.

