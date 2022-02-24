His Collection: On This Day 5 Years Ago, Future Dropped His Sixth Studio Album “HNDRXX”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Even without an album out, Future is having a huge week.

Not only was the Atlanta, GA rapper featured on Kanye West‘s highly anticipated Donda 2 album, he also took on executive producer duties. Pluto was also tapped to do a collaboration with Porsche and Hugo Boss to introduce their spring/summer capsule collection.

Even with those amazing accomplishments taking place for The Wizard this week, they might not be the ones he celebrates the most. Today marks the five-year anniversary of his sixth studio album, HNDRXX. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 121,000 album equivalent units. It marked Future’s fifth number one album at the time. Ironically enough, his fourth number one album, FUTURE came just a week earlier. Hendrix became the first artist(not just rapper) in the history of the US Billboard 200 to have two albums debut at number one in successive weeks.

Although every Future project is special in its own right, HNDRXX stood out amid his catalog because it was his first full-length R&B album. Fans and critics alike praised him for his vulnerability and the introspectiveness that he displayed on the album. Future described HNDRXX as “more personal” compared to the previously released FUTURE. The 19 track album had features from R&B superstars The Weeknd(“Comin Out Strong”), Rihanna(“Selfish”) and Chris Brown(“PIE”). The album is considered to be one of his best bodies of work.

Five years ago, Future Vandross was just as locked in as he is today. Prior to the releases of FUTURE and HNDRXX, he was already on a legendary run of mixtapes, albums and features that catapulted him into elite status amongst the greats in hip hop. Future was so in a zone that although he rapped about his many women, he was not in a public relationship. That’s probably one of the only things that have changed for the 38-year-old, who is now linked to rapper Dess Dior. Future can still put out a hit with the best of them.

If anyone is exemplary of Black Future Month, it would be the Fire Marshall himself. What are your favorite tracks off of the classic HNDRXX? Do you need a HNDRXX 2? Where do you rank HNDRXX amongst Future’s projects? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

