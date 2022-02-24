LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s been a few weeks since 2 Chainz dropped his latest project, Dope Don’t Sell Itself and today comes through with a video for one of the album’s tightest cuts.

Linking up with Lil Baby for the visuals to “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” 2 Chainz and LB showoff some stylish sports car while a beautiful thick young lady elegantly twerks to the beat in all-white attire. Needless to say, she stole the show.

Back in Chicago Lil Durk keeps the windy city on his back and for his latest clip to “AHHH HA” squads up with his crew to burn down some trees before roaming the snow covered streets dripping in ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baby Keem, OBN Jay, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. LIL BABY – “KINGPEN GHOSTWRITER”

LIL DURK – “AHHH HA”

BABY KEEM – “16”

OBN JAY – “CHAIN SWANGIN’”

PHILTHY RICH – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

PROPAIN FT. Z-RO & SAUCE WALKA – “H-TOWN”

MEMO600 FT. YOUNGFAMOUS600 – “PLAY DAT”

FBG CASH – “BACK AGAIN 2X’S”

2 Chainz ft. Lil Baby “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” Lil Durk “AHHH HA” & More | Daily Visuals 2.24.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: