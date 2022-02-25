Omeretta The Great Talks “Sorry Not Sorry,” Atlanta & More At The Culture Experience

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since the viral fame earlier this month of her single “Sorry Not Sorry,” also unofficially known as the “Not Atlanta song,” ATL native Omeretta The Great has sparked a citywide debate on who, what and where you can consider part of The Big Peach.

We decided to get the definitive answer by pulling up on the burgeoning rap sensation over at The Culture Experience Atlanta, where Incognito and DJ Misses took turns finding out what makes Omeretta so great.

In addition to talking all things ATL, Omeretta also spoke on her formative days of borrowing style cues from The Disney Channel to bumping Destiny’s Child and the best of ’90s/2000s hits. Getting back to her viral hit though, there’s also talks that a remix is on the way and it might just be premiering right here on POTC. Stay tuned for that!

Listen to the full interview with Omeretta The Great below on Posted On The Corner:

