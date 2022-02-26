Kandi Burruss And Mama Joyce Hit The ‘Beyoncé Drop Challenge’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce are out here showing off their strong knees when they took to Instagram to hit the viral #BeyonceDropChallenge. Dressed in matching yellow dresses, the mother-daughter duo showed us that they still got it when they dropped down to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Partition.”

In the video, Kandi is shown wearing a curve-hugging yellow dress with clear pumps. For her hair, she wore soft body curls in a style that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. Mama Joyce matched her daughter’s yellow aesthetic and donned a yellow wrap dress with nude pumps. She wore her hair in her signature bob with bangs that framed her face. The ladies were all smiles and attitude as they dropped it low during a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to show off the fun video, captioning the post. “Shining bright like the sun with @mamajoyce1_! ”

Check it out below.

Kandi is currently gearing up to star in yet another Bravo spinoff series this spring, making this the sixth Bravo spinoff series for the reality star. This time, the 45-year-old will show off her family, including Mama Joyce, and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in the series, Kandi & The Gang, set to premiere on the network on March 6.

Earler this year, Kandi took to Instagram to share the first look trailer of the upcoming series, showing sneak peeks of some of the drama that’ll go down with the family and OLG staff this year.

“I can’t wait for you to meet the gang on March 6!!!!! Finally!,” Kandi captioned the explosive teaser. Check it out below.

Will you be watching?

